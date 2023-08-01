BAFL 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
Japanese shares rise on yen weakness, boost from Toyota and chip stocks

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Tuesday tracking Wall Street’s firm finish overnight, as investors bought heavyweight stocks of chip-related firms and auto maker Toyota Motor amid yen’s weakness.

The Nikkei jumped 0.74% to 33,418.53 by the midday break, while the broader Topix advanced 0.62% go 2,337.05. Wall Street edged up on Monday, ending a strong July on upbeat company earnings and hopes of a soft landing for a resilient US economy. “

Japanese shares tracked Wall Street gains.

They also benefited from the yen’s weakness, which tend to boost domestic corporate earnings,“ said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

The yen slipped to a fresh three-week low, as traders pondered the Bank of Japan’s steps last week to tweak its yield curve control policy.

The yen and stocks typically move in opposite directions, since a stronger currency hurts exporters’ competitiveness and also makes stocks more expensive for foreigners.

Japan’s Nikkei slides before BOJ policy decision; banks rally

“Investors bet on a rally on Japanese shares overall so they targetted shares on the Topix index,” Kamada said.

Toyota Motor rose 1.8%, leading the gains on the Topix ahead of announcing its outlook later in the session. Game and audio equipment maker Sony Group rose 1.01%.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.62% to provide the biggest lead to the Nikkei.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 2.07%. All but one of 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose.

The banking index snapped its three-session rally, falling 0.47%.

Unitilties advanced 2.81% to become the best performer.

Kansai Electric Power 3,21%.

Japanese shares rise on yen weakness, boost from Toyota and chip stocks

