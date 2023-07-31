BAFL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.29%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.19%)
DFML 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 55.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.39%)
FABL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HBL 96.91 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (6.26%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.5%)
OGDC 98.55 Increased By ▲ 6.76 (7.36%)
PAEL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.8%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 78.00 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (7.73%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.33%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.21%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,901 Increased By 108.8 (2.27%)
BR30 17,465 Increased By 611.1 (3.63%)
KSE100 48,035 Increased By 957.6 (2.03%)
KSE30 17,197 Increased By 387.9 (2.31%)
Markets

Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Abu Dhabi rises

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 02:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday as consolidation continued following recent gains, although the Abu Dhabi index edged higher in a choppy trade.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.6%, on course to extend losses after a nine-month high, weighed down by a 1.1% drop in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.3% decline in Saudi National Bank.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that a normalisation of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel would harm regional peace and stability.

US President Joe Biden had said on Friday that a deal may be on the way after talks that his national security adviser had with Saudi officials in Jeddah aimed at fixing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1%, helped by a 0.7% gain by the biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The Qatari index fell 0.3%, on track to snap a 13-day winning streak, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar losing 1.8% and Commercial Bank retreating 0.8%.

Most Gulf markets fall following Fed rate hike; Qatar gains

Oil prices - a driver for the Gulf’s financial markets - edged lower, but were still near three-month highs and were set to post their biggest monthly gains in more than a year on expectations that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts into September, tightening global supply.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.3% drop in toll operator Salik Co.

Gulf stock markets

