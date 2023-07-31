BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.8%)
Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

  • The two leaders will discuss spectrum of bilateral relations
BR Web Desk Published July 31, 2023 Updated July 31, 2023 01:19pm

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived on Monday at the Prime Minister House to hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PM received the visiting dignitary and introduced his cabinet members to him.

The two sides will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, Radio Pakistan reported.

Following Lifeng’s arrival, both leaders witnessed the signing of several Memorandum of Understanding.

Earlier in a tweet, the PM ’’warmly welcomed“ the Chinese vice premier and the members of his delegation.

“They are visiting Pakistan to join us in celebrating the 10th anniversary of CPEC and witnessing first-hand the transformations brought about by this game-changing initiative,” PM Shehbaz said.

The visiting dignitary arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit on Sunday. He will attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and hold meetings.

Foreign Office (FO) in a statement said that Lifeng has played a prominent role in China’s international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project.

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

As the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he was instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan, the FO said.

’’The visit is part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between Pakistan and China.

It reflects the importance attached by Pakistan and China to further deepen their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership enhance economic and financial cooperation; advance high-quality development of CPEC, and explore new avenues for strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries,’’ FO said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that Pakistan expects speedy progress in the second phase (2030) of the CPEC following visit of Lifeng.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the present government is trying to increase business-to-business cooperation in the next phase of CPEC besides taking forward the industrialization in Pakistan with investment in the sector, as well as, to increase agriculture productivity through use of Chinese technology.

He said that the development in information technology with the cooperation of China as well as socio-economic sector uplift would also be priority in the next phase of CPEC.

