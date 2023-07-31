BAFL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.62%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.34%)
DGKC 55.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
FCCL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
FFL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 96.90 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (6.25%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.18 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.47%)
OGDC 98.29 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (7.08%)
PAEL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.88%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 76.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (6.01%)
PRL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 46.95 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.89%)
SSGC 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.62%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 106.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.27%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,899 Increased By 106.8 (2.23%)
BR30 17,441 Increased By 586.8 (3.48%)
KSE100 48,093 Increased By 1015.8 (2.16%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 401.3 (2.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 286-287 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 31, 2023 Updated July 31, 2023 11:36am

Pakistani rupee saw marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.05% during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 11:35am, the rupee was hovering at 286.60, a decrease of Re0.15 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee registered a marginal appreciation of 0.13%, which consisted of four trading sessions, to close at 286.45 against the US dollar.

While the week-on-week change was marginal, the rupee endured a fall close to the 289 level before strengthening to close with back-to-back gains.

The reversal came after the central bank’s decision to allow Exchange Companies (ECs) to import US dollars in cash against the value of their export consignments of permissible foreign currencies within five working days, through reputed cargo or security companies.

Internationally, the US dollar was headed for a monthly loss on the prospect that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike cycle - a key driver of the dollar’s strength - could have concluded with last week’s 25-basis-point increase.

Data on Friday showed that the annual US inflation rate rose at its slowest pace in more than two years in June, with underlying price pressure receding, easing pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to continue raising rates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Monday, but were hovering near three-month highs, set to post their biggest monthly gains in over a year on expectations that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices Pakistani rupee US dollar Exchange rate Dollar's rate currency exchange rate today

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories