Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow to attend CPEC celebrations

The Special Envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, He Lifeng, will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday for a two-day visit to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to the state-run APP.

During his visit, He Lifeng will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He will also be the chief guest at an event celebrating the ‘Decade of CPEC’, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Vice Premier He Lifeng has played a prominent role in China’s international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project.

As the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he was instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan.

“ Pakistan and China exchange high-level visits and dialogue regularly, the foreign office said, highlighting the importance of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two nations.

These visits are also intended to reaffirm support for each other's core interests, enhance economic and financial cooperation, advance high-quality development of CPEC, and explore new ways to strengthen ties between the two countries, the FO statement added.