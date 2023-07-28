BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Jul 28, 2023
Pakistan

At least 8 killed, several injured as van carrying tourists plunges into ravine near Babusar top

BR Web Desk Published July 28, 2023 Updated July 28, 2023 06:59pm

At least 8 people were killed and several others were injured as a van, filled with touarists, careened into a ravine near Babusar Pass, in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, authorities said on Friday.

Shaukat Riaz, District Coordinator of Diamer Rescue 1122, confirmed the casualty count to the meida. Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Wazir Liaqat, based in Chilas, revealed that the van was carrying 16 tourists from Sahiwal to Gilgit when disaster struck.

“Subsequent to its plunge into the ravine, the vehicle erupted into flames,” DSP Liaqat said. The injured parties, he added, were promptly transported to the Chilas Regional Headquarters Hospital.

One of the victims was received at the Chilas healthcare center, while the remaining casualties were routed to Naran, stated Liaqat. The fatalities resulted from severe traumas sustained during the accident. Among the injured were four women, four children, and a man.

Earlier in the month, a similar accident on the Karakoram Highway near the Thalichi area in GB resulted in six deaths and 17 injuries. Prior to that, another two traffic accidents in GB’s Hunza claimed five lives and injured 13 others.

The country’s perilous road safety record can be attributed to dilapidated highways, disregard for safety protocols, and reckless driving. Overcrowded passenger buses, a lack of seatbelts, or simply the failure to use them, often lead to fatal single-vehicle mishaps.

The World Health Organization has estimated that in 2018 alone, over 27,000 lives were lost on Pakistan’s roadways.

