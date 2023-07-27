Pakistan declare first innings with 410-run lead in 2nd Test

COLOMBO: Pakistan declared their first innings at 576-5 on Thursday, a lead of 410 runs over Sri Lanka on the fourth morning of the second Test in Colombo.

Pakistan batted for two overs in the morning adding 13 runs, with Mohammad Rizwan who came in as a concussion substitute for Sarfaraz Ahmed completing a fifty off 67 balls.

Rizwan scored three fours in the second over, bowled by left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Agha Salman was unbeaten on 132.