Pakistan declare first innings with 410-run lead in 2nd Test

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2023 10:17am
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan declared their first innings at 576-5 on Thursday, a lead of 410 runs over Sri Lanka on the fourth morning of the second Test in Colombo.

Pakistan batted for two overs in the morning adding 13 runs, with Mohammad Rizwan who came in as a concussion substitute for Sarfaraz Ahmed completing a fifty off 67 balls.

Pakistan’s Shafique hits maiden double ton

Rizwan scored three fours in the second over, bowled by left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Agha Salman was unbeaten on 132.

