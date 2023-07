HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday following the previous day’s surge fuelled by China stimulus hopes, while traders are also awaiting a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.48 percent, or 93.63 points, to 19,340.77.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.11 percent, or 3.43 points, to 3,228.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.14 percent, or 2.91 points, to 2,045.25.