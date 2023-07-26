BAFL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
BIPL 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.01%)
BOP 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 55.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.19%)
FABL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HBL 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUBC 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
MLCF 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
OGDC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.84%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PPL 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
TRG 104.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.82%)
UNITY 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,726 Increased By 26 (0.55%)
BR30 16,389 Increased By 39 (0.24%)
KSE100 46,592 Increased By 174.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,647 Increased By 33.2 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil eases on higher US stockpiles, caution ahead of likely Fed hike

Reuters Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 12:19pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Oil prices pulled back from three-month highs on Wednesday as industry data showed a build in US crude inventories and investors remained cautious ahead of an expected Federal Reserve rate hike later in the day.

Brent crude futures slipped 38 cents, or 0.45%, to $83.26 a barrel by 0623 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $79.22, down 41 cents, or 0.51%.

US crude stocks rose by about 1.32 million barrels in the week ended July 21, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 2.3 million barrel drawdown.

US government data on inventories is due on Wednesday.

“The market will continue to be in a tug-of-war between tightening global supply and fears of slowing demand due to the global economic slowdown,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities, adding that investors had also squared their positions ahead of the Fed rate decision.

“Whilst the market is largely expecting the Fed to hike rates today, any signals that they still have more to do after this would likely put some pressure on risk assets,” said ING head commodities strategist Warren Patterson.

The Fed’s policy meeting started on Tuesday, with most market participants expecting the central bank to deliver a 25 basis-point rate hike when it concludes.

But, with price pressures easing, money market traders are split on the odds of another hike later in the year.

The US dollar has been on a gradual uptrend, rebounding from a 15-month low last week and making it more expensive for buyers to procure commodities such as oil.

On Tuesday, Brent and WTI hit their highest since April 19 amid concerns about supply due to output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world’s second-largest economy.

Oil edges higher on lower US crude stocks

However, concerns about how China, the world’s No.2 oil consumer, will actually step up policy support remained, keeping a further lid on prices.

“We still need to wait for actual policies - the risk is that these policies fall short of expectations,” ING’s Patterson said. Investors are also waiting to see if major producer Saudi Arabia will roll over voluntary production cuts into September.

“They will need to manage expectations and be careful on how they go about unwinding this cut,” Patterson added.

Saudi oil exports fell almost 40% in May from the same period a year ago, latest government data released on Tuesday showed.

Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate crude oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Oil eases on higher US stockpiles, caution ahead of likely Fed hike

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Raja rejects Dar for caretaker PM

Proposed amendments to ECP bill finalized, joint session told

Read more stories