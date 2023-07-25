BAFL 38.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
Intra-day update: rupee sees another fall against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 288-289 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 25, 2023 Updated July 25, 2023 12:21pm

Pakistani rupee witnessed a further decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.35% during trading on Tuesday.

At around 12:10pm, the rupee was hovering at 288.92, a decrease of Re1 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee registered losses against the US dollar for the seventh successive session, depreciating 0.39% to settle at 287.92 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday gave its nod for an increase in basic electricity tariff by Rs7.5 per unit from July 1, 2023, across the country with chairman’s remarks that it is an election year and political decisions are being taken to pass a lower burden on 68% protected consumers.

Internationally, the US dollar rose ahead of this week’s trio of major central bank meetings while the euro hit a two-week low on Tuesday as a worsening downturn in eurozone business muddied the bloc’s rate outlook against a still-hawkish European Central Bank (ECB).

Markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate hike by the ECB at its meeting this week, though the path of future rate increases beyond July remains up in the air.

The Federal Reserve also meets this week and is expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate hike, with a majority of economists polled by Reuters expecting that to mark the last increase of the central bank’s current tightening cycle.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher for the third straight session on Tuesday, as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world’s second-biggest economy lifted sentiment.

This is an intra-day update

