Japan’s Nikkei falls amid caution over central banks’ rate decisions

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as investors turned cautious ahead of interest rate decisions from key global central banks including Japan, with heavyweight technology stocks leading the losses.

The Nikkei was down 0.22% at 32,828.43 by 0205 GMT, while the broader Topix was up 0.14% to 2,284.39.

“We should not take this level of decline seriously but market players were not actively making bets ahead of the central banks’ decision in Japan, the US and Europe,” said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head at Phillip Securities Japan.

“The market consensus is that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will keep its monetary policy unchanged but the outcome maybe the opposite. It is hard to make a move also during the earnings season.”

Trading value on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market was about 1.4 trillion yen ($9.91 billion) as of 0200 GMT, compared with the 30-day average of 3.6 trillion yen.

The BOJ will hold a two-day policy meeting starting on Thursday.

It is widely expected that the bank would keep its ultra-low rate policy intact. The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its policy-making meeting on Wednesday.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 1.21%. Chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest lost 0.2%.

Electric motor maker Nidec slipped 3% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei.

Seven & i rose 0.84% after local media reported that the convenience store operator has reached an agreement to sell its department store operations to US investment fund Fortress Investment Group as early as September, ending stalled negotiations with local people where the flagship outlet exits.