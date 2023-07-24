European stock markets drop at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets dropped at the open Monday as traders reacted to political uncertainty in Spain and awaited key interest-rate decisions due this week.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.3 percent to 7,643.22 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index lost 0.3 percent to 16,122.77 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 7,405.45.

Madrid’s IBEX 35 index slid 1.5 percent to 9,429.80 points.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his right-wing rival Alberto Nunez Feijoo will each begin negotiations Monday to try to head off a fresh vote after an inconclusive snap election resulted in a hung parliament.

All eyes Thursday will be on the European Central Bank, expected to hike interest rates again as inflation remains elevated in the eurozone.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is set to tighten US borrowing costs, with the week’s focus also on global company earnings.