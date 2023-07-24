BAFL 38.03 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (7.13%)
BIPL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.62%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.44%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.13%)
DGKC 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
FCCL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.48%)
GGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 79.10 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.37%)
HUBC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.93%)
LOTCHEM 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 84.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.57%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.5%)
PIOC 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
PPL 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.97%)
PRL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.98%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.46%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
TRG 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.39%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.4%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 16,038 Decreased By -62.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,898 Decreased By -23 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,380 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.09%)
European stock markets drop at open

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2023 12:27pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets dropped at the open Monday as traders reacted to political uncertainty in Spain and awaited key interest-rate decisions due this week.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.3 percent to 7,643.22 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index lost 0.3 percent to 16,122.77 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 7,405.45.

Madrid’s IBEX 35 index slid 1.5 percent to 9,429.80 points.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his right-wing rival Alberto Nunez Feijoo will each begin negotiations Monday to try to head off a fresh vote after an inconclusive snap election resulted in a hung parliament.

European stock markets mixed at open

All eyes Thursday will be on the European Central Bank, expected to hike interest rates again as inflation remains elevated in the eurozone.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is set to tighten US borrowing costs, with the week’s focus also on global company earnings.

European stocks

