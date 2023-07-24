BAFL 38.03 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (7.13%)
Intra-day update: rupee sees further decline against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 287-288 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 11:21am

Pakistani rupee witnessed a further decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.31% during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 11:20am, the rupee was hovering at 287.70, a decrease of Re0.89 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee underwent significant depreciation falling 3.2% to settle at 286.81 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The fall on Friday was its sixth successive close in the negative zone as euphoria over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal faded to make way for fundamentals. The depreciation in the inter-bank market also reduced the gap with rates in the open market, one of the key metrics of how Pakistan’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF would be judged as the programme moves forward.

Pakistan reported higher foreign exchange reserves during the previous week, but experts believe pressure on the currency will likely stay due to lifting of import restrictions and backlog of inward shipments that would make their way into the country.

In a key development, the United States had said that there is no quick solution to Pakistan’s economic problems but it should continue to work with the IMF to overcome its difficulties.

Globally, the US dollar made firm starts on Monday to a week full of central bank meetings.

The US dollar index was steady at 101.04.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Monday as traders await more rate hike cues from US and European central banks, with tightening supply and hopes for Chinese stimulus underpinning Brent at $80 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

