Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat in second Pakistan Test

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2023 10:16am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first on the first day of the second cricket Test against Pakistan at Singhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on Monday.

The series marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 for the two teams.

The visitors arrived in Sri Lanka without a Test win to their name in 12 months, but despite a wobbly final-innings chase, a four-wicket victory in Galle means they need only a draw in Colombo to win the two-match series.

Sri Lanka made two changes to their side, replacing fast bowlers Vishwa Fernando and Kasun Rajitha with Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Madushanka, a left-arm seamer will be making his Test debut, having appeared in six ODIs and 11 T20Is for Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are fielding an unchanged side.

The start of play was delayed by half an hour due to rain, but no overs were reduced.

Teams:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Shaud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Noman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

