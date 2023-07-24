BAFL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.89%)
Jul 24, 2023
Sports

Shaheen, Naseem lead Pakistan’s early charge in 2nd Test

AFP Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 12:50pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan speedsters Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah combined to rattle Sri Lanka’s top-order after the hosts elected to bat first in the second Test on Monday.

Sri Lanka, who trail the two-match series 1-0, took lunch at 79-4 after the start was pushed back by 30 minutes due to a wet field following overnight and early morning rain in Colombo.

Dinesh Chandimal, on nine, and Dhananjaya de Silva, on 33, were batting at the break as they look to rebuild the innings after Sri Lanka slipped to 36-4.

Opener Nishan Madushka began with a four off Shaheen’s fourth ball off the opening over, but got run out on the same score after being called for a sharp single by skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick, soon removed Kusal Mendis for six before Naseem got rid of Sri Lanka’s two most experienced batsmen within the space of eight balls.

Naseem cut short a scratchy nine-run knock from Angelo Mathews after he got the former captain caught behind and then got the left-handed Karunaratne bowled, for 17, off an inside edge.

De Silva, who stood out for Sri Lanka in their previous loss with 122 and 82, batted with freedom and hit back with a string of boundaries including two straight fours off leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan won the rain-hit opening Test by four wickets in Galle.

