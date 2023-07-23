BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Saqib Nisar was leader of the gang in conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif: PM Shehbaz

  • Says Nawaz would be prime minister again if people gave mandate to PML-N in next elections
BR Web Desk Published July 23, 2023 Updated July 23, 2023 06:37pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again accused the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar of conspiring against ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying he was the leader of the gang that conspired to oust him from office, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of development projects, including the Faisalabad Satyana bypass linking Motorway-3, the premier said Imran Khan was made a the prime minister through rigged polls, with malfunctioning of RTS and the PML-N was deprived of its seats.

PM Shehbaz sneered that nothing tangible could be witnessed, contrary to Imran Khan's tall claims for a vast network of public welfare projects. Where were those 300 billion dollars they claimed were parked abroad, he remarked and jeered that not a single penny could be returned.

The prime minister further castigated the PTI chairman for his claims against seeking financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said he reneged on the agreement, conspired, and burdened the coalition government.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, parliamentarians, relevant authorities, party leaders, and many people.

The prime minister said if the people gave a mandate to the PML-N in the next general elections, Nawaz Sharif would be the prime minister, and under his guidance, he would work as an ordinary worker.

“We, all along with our coalition partners in the government, shall set the country on path of progress and prosperity,” he declared.

The prime minister also commended Nawaz Sharif for initiating billions of dollars in CPEC projects and said inflation was locked at 3.5 percent during his tenure.

If the people decided to bring Nawaz Sharif to power in the upcoming elections, within a decade, the former prime minister would transform the country to compete with India on the economic fronts, he added.

Comments

Pakistani1 Jul 23, 2023 07:00pm
SS is following foot steps of IK. Wasting time blaming others for past and not using the time in power to move the country forward.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

