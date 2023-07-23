BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Hamza Khan wins World Junior Squash Championship after 37 years

  • PM Shehbaz thanks the young Squash player for giving the title to Pakistan again after 37 years
BR Web Desk Published July 23, 2023 Updated July 23, 2023 04:03pm

Hamza Khan won the World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne on Sunday, becoming the first Pakistani player to win the event since Jansher Khan 37 years ago, Radio Pakistan reported.

In the final, he beat Egyptian Mohamed Zakaria with a scoreline of 10-12, 14-12, 11-3, and 11-6.

Despite losing the first game, Hamza made a grand comeback to win three on the bounce.

According to PTV Sports, the last time a Pakistani made the finals was Amir Atlas in 2008, and the last winner from Pakistan was Jansher Khan in 1986.

As Hamza won the title and made his country proud, congratulations poured in.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Hamza Khan, the nation, and all the players for winning the World Junior Squash Championship.

In a statement, he thanked the young Squash player for giving the title to Pakistan again after 37 years.

He said Hamza Khan recalled the victory of 1986 World Squash Champion Jan Sher Khan.

He said the nation pays tribute to you for raising the flag of Pakistan once again in the Squash arena.

PM Shehbaz hoped that Hamza Khan will make Pakistan "invincible" in Squash again in the near future.

He also congratulated Hamza Khan's parents, coach, and all the team members.

The premier said Pakistan won many honours in mountaineering, boxing, squash, and other sports in a brief period of 15 months.

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi congratulated Hamza and announced Rs1 million as a “token of appreciation” for him.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab termed Hamza’s win a “proud moment for all Pakistanis”.

