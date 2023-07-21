BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By 48.7 (1.06%)
BR30 16,072 Increased By 98.4 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,976 Increased By 577.2 (1.27%)
KSE30 16,409 Increased By 178.4 (1.1%)
Markets

Intra-day update: positive momentum pushes KSE-100 beyond 46,000

  • Benchmark index increases over 600 points during trading
BR Web Desk Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 03:08pm
Photo: FILE AFP
Photo: FILE AFP

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw bullish momentum, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 46,000 level during intra-day trading on Friday.

At 2:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 46,024.80 level, an increase of 626.49 points or 1.38%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among index-heavy sectors including automobile assembler, chemical, commercial banks, refinery, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs, while pharmaceutical, sugar and allied sector registered losses.

Experts attributed the bullish sentiment to an improved foreign exchange reserves position this week, following disbursements of funds from both multilateral and bilateral institutions.

“The foreign exchange reserves have improved significantly, driving the positive sentiment among investors,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“Moreover, the corporate sector result season has begun on a positive note, following UBL results. Similar announcements from other companies are expected.”

She said the market also anticipates further inflows from other financial institutions such as ADB, and IDB in the coming days.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) surged $4.2 billion, clocking in at nearly $8.73 billion as of July 14, data released on Thursday showed.

“During the week ended July 14, 2023, SBP received $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” the SBP said in a statement.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.07 billion.

This is an intra-day update

