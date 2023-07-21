BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 23.2 (0.5%)
BR30 16,039 Increased By 65.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,855 Increased By 456.4 (1.01%)
KSE30 16,381 Increased By 150.8 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC bench resumes hearing of petitions against military courts

  • Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan resumes arguments
BR Web Desk Published 21 Jul, 2023 12:47pm

A six-member Supreme Court (SC) bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and consisting Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik, resumed on Friday hearing a set of pleas challenging the military trials of civilians.

During the hearing today, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan resumed his arguments before the bench.

On Wednesday, the bench had adjourned the hearing till Friday (today), giving the AGP two days to get directives from the government regarding whether a right of appeal would be given or not.

Background

Former chief justice of Pakistan Jawwad S Khawaja, senior lawyer Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and the members of civil society have filed petitions under Article 184 (3) of the constitution before the apex court, asking it to declare that the trials of the civilians arrested in light of May 9 and 10 violent protests under the Army Act and Official Secrets Act are violative of Article 25 of the constitution, until and unless legal and reasonable guidelines are framed to structure the discretion not to arbitrarily try civilians under the Army Act.

On May 9, following arrest of the PTI chief from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC), PTI supporters thronged the streets in protest.

The protesters damaged several military and state installations, including the Corps Commander’s residence (Jinnah House) in Lahore and the gates of the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Internet services were suspended for four days and access to social media was hindered for days after.

Supreme Court military courts

Comments

1000 characters

SC bench resumes hearing of petitions against military courts

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

We support rule of law, says US on Pakistan elections

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

Saudi summons Swedish diplomat over Holy Quran protests

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation from Pakistan over denial of participation

Read more stories