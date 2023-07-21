BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 285-286 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 11:55am

Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar, depreciating 0.24% during intra-day trading on Friday.

At around 11:55am, the rupee was hovering at 285.85, a decrease of Re0.70 in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee registered losses against the US dollar for the fifth successive session, depreciating 0.47% to settle at 285.15 in the inter-bank market.

As expected, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) surged $4.2 billion, clocking in at nearly $8.73 billion as of July 14, data released on Thursday showed.

“During the week ended July 14, 2023, SBP received $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” the SBP said in a statement.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.07 billion.

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Friday as data pointed to US labour market resilience that could lead the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer, while the yen strengthened after Japan’s core consumer inflation re-accelerated in June.

Central bank meetings from Europe, Japan and the United States are due next week, with investors parsing through data to better gauge monetary policy paths they will likely chart.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.03% at 100.78, after gaining 0.5%. The index is on course for a 1% gain in the week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Friday and were set to close flat for the week after three straight weeks of gains, as markets weigh lower US crude inventories and tapering interest rate hikes against weak Chinese economic data that could cap demand.

This is an intra-day update

Asim Jul 21, 2023 12:47pm
Sadly the neutrals are driving Pakistan to the brink - they need to understand that imposing corrupt mafia would not be a viable long term option. More than a year have been wasted - need we waste more time in keeping installed these corrupt mafia.
