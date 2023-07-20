ECC approves Rs42.5 billion grant for general elections

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday approved a grant of Rs42.5 billion for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the ECC meeting, which approved the grant. The federal cabinet will give the final approval of the funds for the elections.

According to reports, the finance minister will initially release Rs10 billion to the ECP.

The development comes after the electoral body said the general elections would be held by October 11 if the assemblies are dissolved by August 12.

Speaking to the media today, ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal said the electoral watchdog was ready to conduct the elections within the stipulated time if funds were released.