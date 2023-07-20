BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECC approves Rs42.5 billion grant for general elections

BR Web Desk Published 20 Jul, 2023 08:05pm

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday approved a grant of Rs42.5 billion for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the ECC meeting, which approved the grant. The federal cabinet will give the final approval of the funds for the elections.

According to reports, the finance minister will initially release Rs10 billion to the ECP.

The development comes after the electoral body said the general elections would be held by October 11 if the assemblies are dissolved by August 12.

Speaking to the media today, ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal said the electoral watchdog was ready to conduct the elections within the stipulated time if funds were released.

ECC general elections ECP

Comments

1000 characters

ECC approves Rs42.5 billion grant for general elections

Super tax: IHC says Section 4C ‘as it stands now’ ultra-vires constitution

5th consecutive fall: rupee settles at 285.15 against US dollar

Cypher probe: Imran can be arrested during inquiry, says Rana Sanaullah

At least 4 policeman martyred, 8 injured in blast near KPK’s Khyber district

Status quo likely in upcoming MPC meeting, say brokerage houses

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs8 billion money laundering case

Govt announces public holidays on Muharram 9, 10

Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds extend decline, shorter-dated bonds fall more than 1 cent: tradeweb

Authorities to continue crackdown against ‘loan shark apps’ in Pakistan: official

Pakistan captain Babar Azam lauds ‘improved’ Saud Shakeel after Test win

Read more stories