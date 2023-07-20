BAFL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
BIPL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
DFML 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.5%)
DGKC 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
FABL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUBC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.64%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.22%)
OGDC 85.29 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.11%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.58 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.83%)
PRL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.71%)
TPLP 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 102.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.88%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.92%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By 56.1 (1.24%)
BR30 15,928 Increased By 220.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 45,396 Increased By 300.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,222 Increased By 144.3 (0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan skipper Azam lauds ‘improved’ Shakeel after Test win

AFP Published 20 Jul, 2023 02:57pm

GALLE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said on Thursday his team’s latest Test hero Saud Shakeel had stepped up his game and showcased new shots in his match-winning unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka.

The visitors won the first Test in Galle by four wickets after opener Imam-ul-Haq hit an unbeaten 50 to anchor a tricky chase of 131 on the final day to lead the two-match series 1-0.

But left-handed batsman Shakeel was the star after his maiden Test double century powered Pakistan to 461 all out and a handy first-innings lead of 149.

His 177-run partnership with Agha Salman, who hit 83, helped Pakistan bounce back from 101-5 in their reply to Sri Lanka’s 312.

“Saud has improved a lot. He has been working hard after the New Zealand series,” Azam said of the man of the match.

“He attended two camps in Lahore and Karachi. I spoke with him and he told me he had developed a few shots which he applied in this innings.

“As captain, I am very satisfied with his performance. When he came to bat we had lost four wickets and Saud and Salman built the partnership.”

Azam added: “When your team-mate performs well and your team wins the match it gives a lot of confidence, especially in different conditions, and youngsters like Saud, Salman and Abrar Ahmed stepped up and performed.”

Shakeel looked assured in his stroke-making in his marathon knock and then a cameo of 30 on the fifth day.

Pakistan spinners Noman Ali and Abrar took three wickets each and Salman chipped in with two from his off-spin to bowl Sri Lanka out for 279 on day four.

Dhananjaya de Silva stood out for Sri Lanka with his 122 in the first innings and then 82 in the second but the rest of the batting faltered.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne acknowledged their batting had flopped. “In this match, all our main batters didn’t make runs,” Karunaratne told reporters.

“Usually two-three batters performed in the top seven, but apart from Dhananjaya’s contribution there was nothing big from the rest.” The second Test starts in Colombo on Monday.

Babar Azam Dimuth Karunaratne Saud Shakeel Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Pakistan beat Sri Lanka

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan skipper Azam lauds ‘improved’ Shakeel after Test win

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

At least 1 policeman martyred, nine injured in blast near KPK’s Khyber district

Status quo likely in upcoming MPC meeting, say brokerage houses

US does not take sides on political parties in Pakistan: State Dept

Authorities to continue crackdown against ‘loan shark apps’ in Pakistan: official

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Holy Quran burning

PICT says assessing options amid end of concession agreement with KPT

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in 1st Test

New Zealand shooter kills two on eve of Women’s Soccer World Cup

Ailing SOEs come under sharper govt focus

Read more stories