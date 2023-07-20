Pakistan
At least 1 killed, four injured in blast near KPK’s Khyber district
- The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital
At least one was killed and four others were injured on Thursday in a blast that took place near a police station’s main gate in the Bara Bazaar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, Aaj News reported.
The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.
This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly
Comments