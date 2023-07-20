BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
At least 1 killed, four injured in blast near KPK’s Khyber district

  • The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital
BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 12:41pm

At least one was killed and four others were injured on Thursday in a blast that took place near a police station’s main gate in the Bara Bazaar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, Aaj News reported.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly

