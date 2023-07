GALLE: Spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed took three wickets each as Pakistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 279 on the fourth day Wednesday, leaving the visitors needing 131 runs to win the opening Test.

Sri Lanka’s first-innings centurion Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored with 82 before the Pakistan bowlers combined to dismiss the hosts in the final session of the rain-hit match in Galle.