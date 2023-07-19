BAFL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.32%)
BIPL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.19%)
BOP 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.12%)
DGKC 53.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.69%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.44%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
HBL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
HUBC 80.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.04%)
MLCF 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.51%)
OGDC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.92%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.58%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.57%)
PIOC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.24%)
PPL 68.95 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.06%)
PRL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.89%)
TRG 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.67%)
UNITY 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.95%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By 33.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,756 Increased By 18.5 (0.12%)
KSE100 45,199 Increased By 189.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,117 Increased By 150.8 (0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 02:39pm

Pakistani rupee sustained further losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.3% during intra-day trading on Wednesday.

At around 2:20pm, the rupee was hovering at 283.90, a decrease of Re0.86 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee sustained losses against the US dollar for the third successive session, depreciating another 1.34% to settle at 283.04 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stressed for a market-determined exchange rate.

The lender stated that reliance on administrative measures to manage imports since May 2022 and the tightly controlled exchange rate since September 2022 have caused significant damage to Pakistan’s growth and exacerbated external pressures by dissuading inflows, especially remittances.

Meanwhile, the government committed to the IMF that it would restrain non-priority spending including through energy sector measures aimed at credibly containing energy sector subsidies, the public wage bill, and pensions.

Internationally, the US dollar held just above an over one-year low on Wednesday as traders assessed the US rate outlook.

The US dollar managed to nudge up after a mixed retail sales report overnight, with sales growth missing forecasts in June but consumers boosted or maintained spending elsewhere, pointing to consumer resilience that is likely to keep the economy on a solid growth path.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar rebounded from a 15-month low hit in the previous session, with its index steadying at 99.943 in early Asia trade.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged down on Wednesday, after opening higher at the start of Asian trade, as markets weighed US demand concerns against China’s pledge to support economic growth, tighter Russian supply and declining US inventories.

This is an intra-day update

US dollar Open market rates Exchange rate Pak rupee Dollar buying and selling rate IMF programme Interbank rate IMF deal IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 19, 2023 12:27pm
No appreciate of PKR despite all the shameless-loans that were thrown our way. Hallmarks of a country that will soon cease to be
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

LoI to IMF: govt pledges fiscal discipline

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

Military trials: SC resumes hearing

Atlas Honda sees $25mn in exports in MY24: Ismail Iqbal Securities

ADB cuts inflation forecast for developing Asia

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances: IMF

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Read more stories