At least 8 injured in Peshawar bomb blast

  • Rescue workers are shifting the wounded to nearby hospitals
BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 05:35pm

A bomb blast in Peshawar's Hayatabad area injured at least eight people on Tuesday, according to Aaj News.

Reports indicate the explosion took place near a security forces vehicle.

Rescue workers are shifting the wounded to nearby hospitals and security forces have cordoned off the bomb site.

Pakistan has seen an increase in attacks in recent months with several terrorism-related incidents being reported.

Last week, nine Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after militants attacked the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan.

Earlier, two security personnel embraced martyrdom and another soldier was injured during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Balor area in Balochistan.

In March, at least 56 people were killed and 200 injured, including children, in a suicide bomb blast in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area.

