BAFL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.07%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.27%)
DGKC 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.76%)
FABL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
FFL 6.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
HBL 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUBC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
PIOC 84.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
PPL 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.25%)
PRL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.82%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.36%)
SSGC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.05%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.2%)
TRG 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.97%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,502 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,664 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 44,915 Decreased By -127.8 (-0.28%)
KSE30 15,925 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shakeel ton fires Pakistan into lead against Sri Lanka

AFP Published 18 Jul, 2023 01:00pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GALLE: Saud Shakeel hit an attacking century and, along with overnight partner Agha Salman, helped Pakistan take the lead against Sri Lanka on the third day of the rain-hit first Test on Tuesday.

The tourists reached 313-6 at lunch, one run ahead of Sri Lanka’s first innings total, after a delayed start to the day due to rain and a wet outfield in Galle.

Left-hander Shakeel, who started the day on 69, was batting on 119 alongside Noman Ali on 13.

Shakeel, playing in his sixth Test, hit a boundary and took three runs to raise his second Test ton in a 177-run stand with Salman, who soon fell stumped to off-spinner Ramesh Mendis on 83.

The pair rescued Pakistan from a precarious 101-5 on day two as they took on the Sri Lankan spinners led by left-armer Prabath Jayasuriya, who rattled the visitors on Monday with three top-order wickets including skipper Babar Azam.

Both Shakeel and Salman scored runs briskly and hit regular boundaries but the run rate dipped after Salman’s departure.

Babar Azam Saud Shakeel Galle Test Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Agha Salman

Comments

1000 characters

Shakeel ton fires Pakistan into lead against Sri Lanka

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

US says Taliban has ‘responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven’ for terrorists

Military courts: SC resumes hearing

Army backs economic revival plan

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign agreements on energy, defence and other fields

SBP approves renaming Summit Bank to Bank Makramah

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Read more stories