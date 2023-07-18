Turkish lira hits fresh record low as rates decision approaches

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened to a record low of 26.6 against the dollar on Tuesday as investor attention began to focus on the central bank’s policy-setting meeting on Thursday where it is again expected to hike rates.

The lira lost as much as 0.9% of its value against the US currency compared to Monday’s close of 26.3505.

It has weakened nearly 30% so far this year.

Turkish lira down 7% in biggest selloff since 2021 crisis

According to a Reuters poll, the central bank is expected to raise its policy rate by 500 basis points to 20% this week, making good on its pledge of further tightening with another sharp hike to curb inflation which is set to rise again.