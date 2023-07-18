Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar, depreciating nearly 0.9% during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At around 12:50pm, the rupee was hovering at 281.72, a decrease of Rs2.46 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the US dollar, depreciating another 0.6% to settle at 279.26 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the top military brass vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible technical and management support for the overall good of the people of Pakistan.

Globally, the US dollar wobbled near an over one-year low against its major peers on Tuesday, as investors awaited fresh catalysts to gauge if the greenback has further downside in the wake of last week’s cooler-than-expected US inflation report.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, dipped slightly to 99.84 in early Asia trade, after having tumbled to its lowest since April 2022 on Friday.

The index also clocked its worst week of 2023 last week, after data showed US inflation subsided further with consumer prices registering their smallest annual increase in more than two years, taking pressure off the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher in early trade on Tuesday after sinking in the previous session on weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth, as investors eyed a possible tightening of US crude supplies.

This is an intra-day update