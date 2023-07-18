BAFL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
DGKC 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.02%)
FABL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FCCL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
FFL 6.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
HBL 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUBC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
MLCF 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
PIOC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.36%)
PPL 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.25%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.94%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.52%)
SSGC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.17%)
TPLP 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.41%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.87%)
UNITY 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,501 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.42%)
BR30 15,670 Decreased By -114.9 (-0.73%)
KSE100 44,908 Decreased By -134.2 (-0.3%)
KSE30 15,923 Decreased By -42 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 12:51pm

Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar, depreciating nearly 0.9% during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At around 12:50pm, the rupee was hovering at 281.72, a decrease of Rs2.46 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the US dollar, depreciating another 0.6% to settle at 279.26 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the top military brass vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible technical and management support for the overall good of the people of Pakistan.

Globally, the US dollar wobbled near an over one-year low against its major peers on Tuesday, as investors awaited fresh catalysts to gauge if the greenback has further downside in the wake of last week’s cooler-than-expected US inflation report.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, dipped slightly to 99.84 in early Asia trade, after having tumbled to its lowest since April 2022 on Friday.

The index also clocked its worst week of 2023 last week, after data showed US inflation subsided further with consumer prices registering their smallest annual increase in more than two years, taking pressure off the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher in early trade on Tuesday after sinking in the previous session on weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth, as investors eyed a possible tightening of US crude supplies.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices Dollar rate Exchange rate US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar rate in interbank market rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Jul 18, 2023 11:48am
Not a surprise
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Zubair Jul 18, 2023 01:14pm
There was a carrot of IMF loan to calm down Pakistani people and give them false hope of PKR strengthening. Since IMF and all other tranches are already with SBP, why the depreciation not arrested? Because Dar is playing with books and numbers without showing real market scenario. What hope we have to stop the PKR devaluation now? No more USD support foreseen in this govt tenure! Time to fasten the seatbelt of PKR..
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

US says Taliban has ‘responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven’ for terrorists

Military courts: SC resumes hearing

Army backs economic revival plan

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign agreements on energy, defence and other fields

SBP approves renaming Summit Bank to Bank Makramah

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Read more stories