Miners, energy stocks drag Australian shares lower ahead of RBA minutes

Australian shares edged lower for a second straight session on Tuesday dragged down by miners and energy stocks, while investors awaited minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) July policy meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 7,285.80 by 0030 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.1% lower on Monday. Minutes of the RBA’s July meeting, due later in the day, will be closely assessed by investors for clues regarding the central bank’s interest rate trajectory.

The RBA could deliver a 25 basis point interest rate hike in August following its decision to keep rates steady this month, according to economists in a snap Reuters poll who were split on when and where the cost of borrowing would peak.

On Monday, data from China, Australia’s top trading partner, showed the world’s second-largest economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter.

In Sydney, miners slipped 0.7% as iron ore futures retreated from multi-month highs touched in the previous session, as traders weighed China’s data against hopes for more stimulus.

Heavyweights Rio Tinto and BHP Group shed 1% and 1.2%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group edged up 0.1%.

Energy stocks tracked oil prices lower to dip as much as 1.3%, their biggest intraday fall since July 7.

Woodside Energy fell 1.6% after the oil and gas explorer said it now expected the first barrel of oil from the Senegal Sangomar project in Africa to flow through by mid-2024, compared to an initial target of late 2023.

On the other hand, financials jumped 0.8% with the so-called “big four” banks adding between 0.5% and 0.6%.

Technology stocks tracked their Wall Street peers higher to gain 0.7%.

Wisetech Global and ASX-listed shares of Block gained 0.7% and 3.3%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,938.57.