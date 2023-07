GANDHINAGAR: The world economy is in a difficult place, World Bank president Ajay Banga said on Monday.

“The fact is that the world economy is in a difficult place. It has outperformed what everybody has thought but it won’t mean there won’t be more challenges,” Banga said at the sidelines of a G20 meeting in the Indian city of Gandhinagar.