Jul 17, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee relatively stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2023 10:42am

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the opening hours of intra-day trading on Monday.

At around 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 277.55, an increase of Re0.04 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee settled with a marginal appreciation of 0.11% to end at 277.59 in the inter-bank market as euphoria over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme faded and made way for economic fundamentals.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan received a cumulative inflow of around $4.2 billion, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the IMF.

Dar also confirmed deposits of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia and another $1 billion from the UAE. The inflows almost double reserves held with the central bank, which were reported to be at $4.52 billion as of July 7. The inflows will be reflected in the next week’s reserves data.

Globally, a bruised US dollar took respite on Monday after suffering its worst weekly drop of the year, as traders waited on economic data and policy decisions before selling it down any further.

Last week’s dollar slide began with yen buying, as investors unwound yen-funded positions in emerging markets, but extended sharply after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data leant support to wagers that U.S. interest rates will soon peak.

Hikes are expected from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank next week, but beyond that market pricing implies the Fed will likely stop, before cuts next year, while in Europe another hike probably beckons.

The US dollar index dropped 2.2% last week, its sharpest one-week fall since November, and was steady at 99.936 in the Asia session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended their decline into a second session on Monday after China’s economic data showed growth slowed in the second quarter, fuelling concern about demand in the world’s No. 2 oil consumer as Libya resumed production over the weekend.

This is an intra-day update

