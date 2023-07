Bangladesh opt to bowl first in 2nd Afghanistan T20

SYLHET: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second and final Twenty20 international against Afghanistan in Sylhet on Sunday.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after a dramatic two-wicket win in Friday’s opening encounter.

Bangladesh brought in Afif Hossain and Hasan Mahmud for Rony Talukdar and Shoriful Islam in their two changes from the opening match.

Afghanistan handed right-arm pacer Wafadar Momand his T20 debut in place of Fareed Ahmad.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wafadar Momand

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)