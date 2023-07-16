BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat in first Pakistan Test

AFP Published 16 Jul, 2023 09:42am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GALLE: Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the first of the two Tests in Galle on Sunday.

The series marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 participation for the two teams.

Sri Lanka, who finished fifth but just missed out on playing the final of the championship in the previous cycle, have picked two regular spinners including Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya.

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi returns to the Test team after a knee injury at the same venue a year ago and with 99 wickets in the five-day format he awaits a century.

Pakistan hope to end year-long winless run against Sri Lanka

Babar Azam’s team have not won a Test since their victory at the same venue last year. The previous series ended 1-1 after the hosts bounced back to win the second Test, also in Galle.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Noman Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

