Markets

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 12:39pm

Pakistani rupee weakened against the US dollar, depreciating nearly 0.4% during intra-day trading on Friday.

At around 12:30pm, the rupee was hovering at 277.53, a decrease of Rs1.07 in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee registered a gain against the US dollar, inching up 0.37% to settle at 276.46 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deposited $1.2 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), announced Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday, giving another much-needed boost to the economy reeling from dollar shortage and runaway inflation.

Globally, the US dollar hovered at 15-month lows on Friday after a steep dive overnight, as markets wagered the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate hike cycle due to easing inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, stood at 99.71 in early Asian hours, its lowest since April 2022. The index is on course for its worst week since November.

US producer prices barely rose in June and the annual increase in producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, data showed on Thursday, a day after consumer prices rose modestly last month as evidence mounts that the world’s largest economy had entered a phase of easing inflation.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were set to register their third consecutive weekly gain for the first time since April, rising on Friday due to supply disruptions in Libya and Nigeria, and hopes of higher demand for crude due to easing US inflation.

This is an intra-day update

