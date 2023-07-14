BAFL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.61%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 55.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.4%)
FABL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.37%)
FCCL 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.02%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.68%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.31%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.1%)
PPL 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.94%)
PRL 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
SSGC 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
TELE 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.27%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.94%)
UNITY 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,534 Decreased By -92.7 (-2%)
BR30 15,807 Decreased By -408.4 (-2.52%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -810.6 (-1.77%)
KSE30 16,006 Decreased By -312.4 (-1.91%)
Brent oil hovers above $81 after supply disruptions

Reuters Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 02:57pm

LONDON: Global benchmark Brent crude hovered above $81 a barrel on Friday, with bullish sentiment over US demand bolstered by supply disruption in Libya and Nigeria.

Both the Brent and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts had risen for three straight sessions and in early Asian trade on Friday, poised to register a third straight week of gains for the first time since April.

On Thursday some oilfields in Libya were shut down because of a local tribe’s protest against the kidnapping of a former minister.

Separately, Shell suspended loadings of Nigeria’s Forcados crude oil owing to a potential leak at a terminal.

The Libya disruption is halting an estimated 370,000 barrels per day (bpd) while the loss from the Nigerian outage is pegged at 225,000 bpd, said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

With the “market in thrall of a ‘tightening’ narrative”, any more outages will push the oil price to levels that not even the most ardent bull would have predicted for the second half of the year, Varga added.

Both Brent and WTI futures traded flat at 0809 GMT, with Brent at $81.36 a barrel and WTI at $76.89. Further price support came from Thursday’s reports by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), predicting that oil demand will pick up in the second half of the year, particularly in China, despite broader macroeconomic headwinds.

National Australia Bank said in a research note on Friday that it expected the OPEC forecast, if realised, “to deliver oil prices well above $100 a barrel”, adding that the softening value of the US dollar continued to boost commodity prices.

Oil prices up, hit nearly 3-month high

Cooling US inflation has also given markets hope that the US Federal Reserve could be close to ending its fastest monetary policy tightening campaign since the 1980s.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s biggest oil exporters, this month agreed to deepen oil cuts in place since November last year, providing further support to crude prices.

