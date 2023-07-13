Intra-day update: KSE-100 moves close to 46,000 as investors cheer dollar inflows

A bullish trend persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on account of multiple positive developments on the economic front, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up nearly 400 points during intra-day trading on Thursday.

The index witnessed a mixed trend in the opening hours of the trading session.

However, at 12:10pm, positive factors kicked in, pushing the KSE-100 Index to as high as 45,971. At 12:30pm, it was hovering around 45,903 level, an increase of 388 points or 0.85%.

KSE-100 up over 350 points as bullish wave continues

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

Market experts said the approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board on the Stand-By Arrangement and the deposit of funds from Saudi Arabia and the UAE is driving positive sentiment at the bourse.

The IMF’s Executive Board on Wednesday approved a nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan for an amount of $3 billion. The Board’s approval allows for immediate disbursement of SDR894 million (or about US$1.2 billion).

The Fund stated that Pakistan’s’ economic reform programme aims to support immediate efforts to stabilise the economy and guard against shocks while creating the space for social and development spending to help the people of Pakistan.

Moreover, Pakistan also received deposits of $2 billion and $1 billion from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, respectively, a development that gives a massive boost to the country’s low level of foreign exchange reserves.

This is an intra-day update