BAFL 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
BIPL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
BOP 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.93%)
DGKC 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
FABL 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
HBL 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.04%)
HUBC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KEL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
OGDC 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.6%)
PIOC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 70.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.69%)
PRL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.11%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.91%)
TRG 105.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.08%)
UNITY 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.04%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Jul 13, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 moves close to 46,000 as investors cheer dollar inflows

  • At 12:30pm, index was hovering around 45,903 level, an increase of 388 points or 0.85%
BR Web Desk Published July 13, 2023 Updated July 13, 2023 12:46pm

A bullish trend persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on account of multiple positive developments on the economic front, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up nearly 400 points during intra-day trading on Thursday.

The index witnessed a mixed trend in the opening hours of the trading session.

However, at 12:10pm, positive factors kicked in, pushing the KSE-100 Index to as high as 45,971. At 12:30pm, it was hovering around 45,903 level, an increase of 388 points or 0.85%.

KSE-100 up over 350 points as bullish wave continues

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

Market experts said the approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board on the Stand-By Arrangement and the deposit of funds from Saudi Arabia and the UAE is driving positive sentiment at the bourse.

The IMF’s Executive Board on Wednesday approved a nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan for an amount of $3 billion. The Board’s approval allows for immediate disbursement of SDR894 million (or about US$1.2 billion).

The Fund stated that Pakistan’s’ economic reform programme aims to support immediate efforts to stabilise the economy and guard against shocks while creating the space for social and development spending to help the people of Pakistan.

Moreover, Pakistan also received deposits of $2 billion and $1 billion from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, respectively, a development that gives a massive boost to the country’s low level of foreign exchange reserves.

This is an intra-day update

Saudi Arabia PSX IMF deal IMF and Pakistan IMF staff level agreement IMF SBA UAE deposits

Ali Asghar Jul 13, 2023 12:48pm
Thulu mairandi, a citizen of occupied nation India previously seen boasting about no approval of IMF for Pakistan and it will default and blah blah blah, irony is he has been boasting about Pakistan's default since over a year and now banging his sorry face in the wall...lol
thumb_up Recommended (0)

