Intra-day update: rupee sees appreciation after IMF board approval

  • Gains nearly Rs2.37 to hover at 275-276 level in inter-bank market
Published July 13, 2023 Updated July 13, 2023 11:45am

Pakistani rupee registered some gain against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 1% in the opening hours of intra-day trading on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approved Pakistan’s new Stand-By Arrangement and UAE also deposited $1 billion.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 275.11, an increase of Rs2.37 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee strengthened further, inching up 0.39% to settle at 277.48 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the IMF’s Executive Board on Wednesday approved a nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan for an amount of $3 billion. The Board’s approval allows for immediate disbursement of SDR894 million (or about US$1.2 billion).

The Fund stated that Pakistan’s’ economic reform programme aims to support immediate efforts to stabilise the economy and guard against shocks while creating the space for social and development spending to help the people of Pakistan.

Separately, Pakistan also received deposits of $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday.

In a televised message, the finance minister said the friendly country had made a commitment in the recent past regarding giving additional $1 billion deposits to Pakistan.

Internationally, US dollar was nudged lower still in Asia on Thursday, as traders took surprisingly slow US inflation as a signal US interest rate rises will be all but finished by month’s end.

The dollar had its worst session in five months overnight, falling more than 1% against the euro to its lowest in more than a year and notching even larger losses elsewhere.

The US dollar index fell marginally to 100.47, its lowest since April 2022.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed on Thursday after US inflation and economic data sparked hopes that the Federal Reserve may have fewer interest rate hikes in store and Chinese trade data showed monthly oil imports were the second-highest on record in June.

This is an intra-day update

