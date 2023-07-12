BAFL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
BIPL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.81%)
DGKC 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.54%)
FABL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
GGL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
HBL 79.89 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
HUBC 78.93 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.71%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
MLCF 32.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
OGDC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
PAEL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.41%)
PIOC 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.27%)
PPL 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
SSGC 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TPLP 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 104.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.9%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,575 Increased By 18.1 (0.4%)
BR30 15,950 Increased By 60.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 219.5 (0.49%)
KSE30 16,128 Increased By 97.1 (0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2023 10:31am

The Pakistani rupee recovered further against the US dollar, appreciating 0.41% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 10am, the rupee was being traded at 277.43, an increase of Rs1.14.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee staged a recovery, climbing 0.44% to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.

The International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board is also scheduled to consider the 9-month stand-by arrangement (SBA) of $3 billion for Pakistan on Wednesday (July 12).

According to the IMF Executive Board calendar available on its website, the next meetings are scheduled for July 12, 13, 17, 19, and 20, 2023; however, Pakistan was not on the agenda till the filing of this report.

Sources, however, told Business Recorder that the Board is scheduled to take Pakistan’s case on the agenda on Wednesday.

Globally, the US dollar sank to a two-month low against its major peers on Wednesday in the lead-up to a key US inflation reading, while sterling scaled a 15-month top on expectations the Bank of England (BoE) has further to go in raising rates.

US inflation data is due later on Wednesday, with expectations core consumer prices rose 5% on an annual basis in June.

Ahead of the release, the US dollar fell to a two-month low of 101.45 against a basket of currencies, extending its losses from the start of the week after Fed officials said the central bank was nearing the end of its current monetary policy tightening cycle.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, nudged higher on Wednesday, extending gains for a second session, as planned supply cuts by the world’s biggest oil exporters and hopes for higher demand in the developing world offset wider economic concerns globally.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices SBP US dollar forex reserves Exchange rate Dollar rate in interbank market INTRADAY IMF and Pakistan IMF SLA IMF executive board IMF SBA

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 300 points as bullish wave continues

US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF

Saudi deposits land just prior to key event

India shoots for the moon with latest rocket launch

ECNEC approves Rs377bn agri tube-well solarisation plan

$5bn Chashma-5 N-plant to produce power at Rs20 per unit: Country has swallowed a bitter pill?

Over 628 businessmen were beneficiaries in PTI govt: PAC disposes of issue of $3bn loans

Inward flows of dollars to create breathing space: ministry

PM acknowledges China’s support

Read more stories