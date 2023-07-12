Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recovered further against the US dollar, appreciating 0.41% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 10am, the rupee was being traded at 277.43, an increase of Rs1.14.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee staged a recovery, climbing 0.44% to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.

The International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board is also scheduled to consider the 9-month stand-by arrangement (SBA) of $3 billion for Pakistan on Wednesday (July 12).

According to the IMF Executive Board calendar available on its website, the next meetings are scheduled for July 12, 13, 17, 19, and 20, 2023; however, Pakistan was not on the agenda till the filing of this report.

Sources, however, told Business Recorder that the Board is scheduled to take Pakistan’s case on the agenda on Wednesday.

Globally, the US dollar sank to a two-month low against its major peers on Wednesday in the lead-up to a key US inflation reading, while sterling scaled a 15-month top on expectations the Bank of England (BoE) has further to go in raising rates.

US inflation data is due later on Wednesday, with expectations core consumer prices rose 5% on an annual basis in June.

Ahead of the release, the US dollar fell to a two-month low of 101.45 against a basket of currencies, extending its losses from the start of the week after Fed officials said the central bank was nearing the end of its current monetary policy tightening cycle.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, nudged higher on Wednesday, extending gains for a second session, as planned supply cuts by the world’s biggest oil exporters and hopes for higher demand in the developing world offset wider economic concerns globally.

This is an intra-day update