BAFL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
BIPL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.94%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.08%)
DFML 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.23%)
DGKC 58.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.94%)
FABL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
FCCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.7%)
FFL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HBL 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUBC 77.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
HUMNL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.28%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.26%)
MLCF 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3%)
OGDC 85.81 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.55%)
PAEL 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.71%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.89%)
PIOC 91.98 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (5%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.8%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.41%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.2%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.71%)
TRG 106.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.33%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.34%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,554 Increased By 65.4 (1.46%)
BR30 15,883 Increased By 247.2 (1.58%)
KSE100 45,120 Increased By 535.3 (1.2%)
KSE30 16,016 Increased By 140.9 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee fights back against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 11, 2023 Updated July 11, 2023 12:22pm

The Pakistani rupee recovered some lost ground against the US dollar, appreciating 0.3% during trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 12:10pm, the rupee was being traded at 278.95 an increase of Re0.85.

Earlier, during the day the greenback touched a high of 281.50 at interbank, however, the rupee clawed back some gains amid Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s announcement that Pakistan has received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee had weakened as well, falling 0.68% to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the government on Monday said relaxation on retiring of Letters of Credit (LCs), recently announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), are not unrestrained as LCs will only be honored if sufficient inflows of dollars come in the country.

Separately, Fitch Ratings on Monday upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as the country managed to clinch a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Internationally, the US dollar weakened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials signalled that the central bank was nearing the end of its tightening cycle, though it traded in a tight range ahead of a key US inflation report.

Several Fed officials said on Monday the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates further to bring down still-high inflation, but that the end to its current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close.

The comments knocked the greenback to a two-month low of 101.88 against a basket of currencies in early Asia trade, as traders pared back their expectations of how much further US interest rates have to rise.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses from the previous session, as traders focused on supply cuts by the world’s biggest oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia and a weaker dollar.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

1000 characters
Mutmain Jul 11, 2023 11:11am
Enjoy the saga . Thanks to handlers
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee fights back against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 roars above 45,000 after news of $2bn inflow from Saudi Arabia

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

Oil rises on OPEC+ cuts, weaker dollar

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

Sugar retail price soars

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

Fitch upgrades rating on improved external liquidity

Read more stories