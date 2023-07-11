BAFL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.46%)
DGKC 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (3.49%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FCCL 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.54%)
GGL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUBC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.68%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
PIOC 91.00 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.88%)
PPL 66.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.71%)
TRG 107.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
UNITY 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,525 Increased By 36.4 (0.81%)
BR30 15,721 Increased By 84.8 (0.54%)
KSE100 44,877 Increased By 291.9 (0.65%)
KSE30 15,947 Increased By 71.5 (0.45%)
Australian shares rise 1% on mining, gold boost; US Inflation data on radar

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 10:06am

Australian shares rose 1% on Tuesday, lifted by mining and gold stocks, while investors remained cautious ahead of a key US inflation reading later in week for further cues on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1% to 7,070.70 points by 0103 GMT. The benchmark is on track to snap a four-day losing streak, with all major sub-indices in the positive territory.

Investors are anxious to see if price pressures are continuing to moderate, with the US consumer prices data due on Wednesday, that could shed light on Fed’s interest rate outlook going forward.

In Australia, interest-rate sensitive financials advanced 1%, with the so-called “big four” banks gaining between 0.5% and 1.4%.

Meanwhile, traders awaited further economic stimulus from China - Australia’s biggest trading partner - after data showed a slowing momentum in economic recovery with consumer spending also impacted.

Domestic miners followed suit to advance 1.5%, in their best session since June 16.

Mining trio BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals rose over 1% each.

Gold stocks added 2.2% in their best day since July 3, with sector-majors Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining climbing 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

Bellevue Gold, Capricorn Metals and De Grey Mining topped the ASX 200 chart with each surging above 5%.

Australian shares pare gains to close lower; US inflation data in focus

Energy stocks gained 1.1%, tracking an uptick in oil prices amid concerns around the supply of the commodity.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% at 11,876.1 points.

The country’s central bank is due to deliver its stance on monetary policy when it meets on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will likely keep interest rates unchanged at 5.50% in its upcoming meeting and for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll found.

Australian stocks Reserve Bank of New Zealand

