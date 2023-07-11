Australian shares rise 1% on mining, gold boost; US Inflation data on radar

Australian shares rose 1% on Tuesday, lifted by mining and gold stocks, while investors remained cautious ahead of a key US inflation reading later in week for further cues on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1% to 7,070.70 points by 0103 GMT. The benchmark is on track to snap a four-day losing streak, with all major sub-indices in the positive territory.

Investors are anxious to see if price pressures are continuing to moderate, with the US consumer prices data due on Wednesday, that could shed light on Fed’s interest rate outlook going forward.

In Australia, interest-rate sensitive financials advanced 1%, with the so-called “big four” banks gaining between 0.5% and 1.4%.

Meanwhile, traders awaited further economic stimulus from China - Australia’s biggest trading partner - after data showed a slowing momentum in economic recovery with consumer spending also impacted.

Domestic miners followed suit to advance 1.5%, in their best session since June 16.

Mining trio BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals rose over 1% each.

Gold stocks added 2.2% in their best day since July 3, with sector-majors Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining climbing 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

Bellevue Gold, Capricorn Metals and De Grey Mining topped the ASX 200 chart with each surging above 5%.

Australian shares pare gains to close lower; US inflation data in focus

Energy stocks gained 1.1%, tracking an uptick in oil prices amid concerns around the supply of the commodity.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% at 11,876.1 points.

The country’s central bank is due to deliver its stance on monetary policy when it meets on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will likely keep interest rates unchanged at 5.50% in its upcoming meeting and for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll found.