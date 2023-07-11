BAFL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.46%)
DGKC 57.65 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.32%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FCCL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
GGL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUBC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.68%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
PIOC 91.00 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.88%)
PPL 66.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.71%)
TRG 107.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
UNITY 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 35.8 (0.8%)
BR30 15,718 Increased By 81.3 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,870 Increased By 284.5 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,943 Increased By 67.6 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chip-related shares lift Japan’s Nikkei after 5 days of losses

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 09:43am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday after five straight sessions of losses as investors scooped up chip-related stocks, with sentiment supported by the end of a sell-off in exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The Nikkei index gained 0.28% to 32,279.88 by the midday break.

The broader Topix index edged up 0.13% to 2,246.24. “Investors bought back stocks following the five-straight session of losses.

They are now looking for a new catalyst, which could be a firm corporate outlook to be released shortly,“ said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head of Phillip Securities Japan.

“Or the market could fall during the summer as it does typically at this time of the year.”

Chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest jumped 3.57% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 0.6%.

Shares in Sumco surged 5.69% after a report said Japan would give the major producer of silicon wafers a subsidy of up to 75 billion yen ($530 million) to fund additional capacity.

Socionext lost 4.68% ahead of the pricing of its shares as its top shareholders, including Panasonic Holdings and Development Bank of Japan sold their entire stake in the chip-design company.

Japan’s Nikkei slips as investors lock in profits, Fast Retailing drags

The price of shares will be set on any day between Tuesday and Thursday.

Phillip Securities’ Masuzawa said the end of asset managers selling of shares in exchange traded funds was positive factor to the market.

Strategists estimated ETF managers sold shares worth more than 1 trillion yen in their ETFs by Monday ahead of their dividend distribution dates.

Mitsubishi Motor rose 4.11% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei.

Its peer Toyota Motor lost 1.7% and Honda Motor slipped 0.55%, sending the automakers index down 1.02%, the worst performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Of the 225 Nikkei components, 125 stocks rose and 96 fell, with four being flat.

Nikkei Japanese stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Chip-related shares lift Japan’s Nikkei after 5 days of losses

Intra-day update: rupee continues to face losses against US dollar

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

Fitch upgrades rating on improved external liquidity

PM optimistic about country’s agri prospects

Sugar retail price soars

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Payable as RD: SC allows Customs to encash 50pc bank guarantee of OMCs

Sindh govt approves 17.5pc increase in pension

Declaration of assets & liabilities: FBR sets deadline

Position of Nepra chairman advertised

Read more stories