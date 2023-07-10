Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.05% in early-morning trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At around 10:15am, the rupee was being traded at 278.05, a decrease of Re0.15.

During the previous week, the rupee registered a substantial 2.91% gain against the US dollar as finalisation of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave strength to the local currency.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 277.9 in the inter-bank market, with a similar gain in the open market helping it close between 279 and 282. The narrower gap was a reflection of the stability in both currency markets, and remains a condition of the new SBA as well that will run through the second half of the current fiscal year.

The new programme, seen by many as an upgrade to the Extended Fund Facility that expired unsuccessfully at the ninth review, is subject to approval of the IMF Executive Board. The IMF has also confirmed Pakistan’s agenda is to be taken up on July 12 even though its official website calendar had not been updated to include Pakistan as of Monday morning.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the defensive on Monday as investors scaled back expectations over how much further US interest rates would rise after US jobs data showed the smallest increase in 2-1/2 years.

The US economy added 209,000 jobs last month, data on Friday showed, missing market expectations for the first time in 15 months.

The US dollar index rose 0.06% to 102.36 but remained not far from Friday’s two-week low of 102.22.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dipped in early Asian trade on Monday as investors tread cautiously ahead of fresh economic data from top consumers the United States and China this week, while expected crude supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia supported the market.

This is an intra-day update