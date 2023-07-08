Bangladesh opt to bowl in second Afghanistan ODI

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh captain Liton Das, standing in after Tamim Iqbal’s shock retirement and subsequent U-turn this week, won the toss and sent Afghanistan to bat in Saturday’s second one-day international in Chittagong.

Tamim announced his resignation in an emotional press conference the day after their 17-run opening match loss, but withdrew it after meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday.

He is instead taking a six-week break to recuperate ahead of the Asia Cup, with Bangladesh bringing in Naim Sheikh for the opener.

The hosts also rested Taskin Ahmed and replaced him with Ebadot Hossain in their other change for the game.

Afghanistan, who will be looking to wrap up the series after losing 2-1 in their previous Bangladesh ODI series, fielded an unchanged team.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (capt), Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (SA)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)