BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh opt to bowl in second Afghanistan ODI

AFP Published 08 Jul, 2023 02:36pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh captain Liton Das, standing in after Tamim Iqbal’s shock retirement and subsequent U-turn this week, won the toss and sent Afghanistan to bat in Saturday’s second one-day international in Chittagong.

Tamim announced his resignation in an emotional press conference the day after their 17-run opening match loss, but withdrew it after meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday.

He is instead taking a six-week break to recuperate ahead of the Asia Cup, with Bangladesh bringing in Naim Sheikh for the opener.

The hosts also rested Taskin Ahmed and replaced him with Ebadot Hossain in their other change for the game.

Tamim ‘not 100%’ fit but set to return for Bangladesh

Afghanistan, who will be looking to wrap up the series after losing 2-1 in their previous Bangladesh ODI series, fielded an unchanged team.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (capt), Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (SA)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Bangladesh Afghanistan Tamim Iqbal Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh opt to bowl in second Afghanistan ODI

CPEC IPPs: Finance Division asks PD to adjust Rs20.726bn as advance payment

Key objectives under new programme: To govt’s chagrin, IMF team calls on PTI chairman

Social Protection Accounts launched: PM reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

At least seven killed in vehicle gas cylinder blast in Sargodha

Spare parts for TPS-14 rehabilitation: GE warns TPS Guddu management against LC opening delay

Yellen swaps stories of being ‘the only woman in the room’ with Chinese economists

Hague court rejects India’s objections over water treaty arbitration

63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

FBR issues tax expenditure report-2023: More exemptions, concessions given during 2021-22

GP Fund: MoF notifies rate of markup

Read more stories