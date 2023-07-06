BAFL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.4%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 600pts as IMF board meeting nears

  • Index hovers well above the 44,000 level during intra-day trading
BR Web Desk Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 03:37pm

Bolstered by developments on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish run as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering well above the 44,000 level during later part of trading on Thursday.

Index-heavy sectors including commercial banks, cement, chemical, telecommunication, oil and gas exploration companies as well as OMCs were trading in the green, while automobile assemblers remained in the red.

At around 3:30pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 44,178.85 level, an increase of 626.02 points or 1.44%.

Earlier during the day, the index was seen unable to sustain the level over 44,000, and retreated to around the 43,900-point mark.

Experts said the development comes as investors expect approval of a loan from the IMF during an Executive Board meeting in the coming days.

The IMF Executive Board meeting on Pakistan to consider a $3 billion loan programme will be held on July 12, the lender confirmed to journalists via email on Wednesday night.

Pakistan clinched the staff-level approval from the IMF last week.

This is an intra-day update

Tulukan Mairandi Jul 06, 2023 12:12pm
KSE is asia's worst performing bourse
jalees Jul 06, 2023 12:37pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, always toxic comments, people like you are good source of creating unwanted panic.
