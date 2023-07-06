BAFL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.3%)
BIPL 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.26%)
DFML 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
DGKC 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.59%)
FCCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
FFL 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.29%)
HBL 78.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
OGDC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.02%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.08%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.91%)
PPL 66.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.69%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
TRG 98.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.53%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,437 Increased By 56.2 (1.28%)
BR30 15,485 Increased By 225 (1.47%)
KSE100 44,019 Increased By 466 (1.07%)
KSE30 15,726 Increased By 227 (1.46%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1% as IMF board meeting nears

  • Index hovers at 44,000 level during intra-day trading
BR Web Desk Published 06 Jul, 2023 11:56am

Bolstered by developments on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish run as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering around the 44,000 level during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

Index-heavy sectors including commercial banks, cement, chemical, telecommunication, oil and gas exploration companies as well as OMCs were trading in the green, while automobile assemblers remained in the red.

At around 11:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 44,071.87 level, an increase of 519.04 points or 1.19%. However, the index was seen unable to sustain the level over 44,000, and retreated to around the 43,900-point mark.

Experts said the development comes as investors expect approval of a loan from the IMF during an Executive Board meeting in the coming days.

The IMF Executive Board meeting on Pakistan to consider a $3 billion loan programme will be held on July 12, the lender confirmed to journalists via email on Wednesday night.

Pakistan clinched the staff-level approval from the IMF last week.

This is an intra-day update

Tulukan Mairandi Jul 06, 2023 12:12pm
KSE is asia's worst performing bourse
