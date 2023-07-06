Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1% as IMF board meeting nears

Bolstered by developments on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish run as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering around the 44,000 level during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

Index-heavy sectors including commercial banks, cement, chemical, telecommunication, oil and gas exploration companies as well as OMCs were trading in the green, while automobile assemblers remained in the red.

At around 11:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 44,071.87 level, an increase of 519.04 points or 1.19%. However, the index was seen unable to sustain the level over 44,000, and retreated to around the 43,900-point mark.

Experts said the development comes as investors expect approval of a loan from the IMF during an Executive Board meeting in the coming days.

The IMF Executive Board meeting on Pakistan to consider a $3 billion loan programme will be held on July 12, the lender confirmed to journalists via email on Wednesday night.

Pakistan clinched the staff-level approval from the IMF last week.

This is an intra-day update