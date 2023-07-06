BAFL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.3%)
BIPL 18.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.26%)
DFML 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
DGKC 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FABL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.35%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
HBL 78.74 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
HUBC 79.21 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
OGDC 85.76 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 66.91 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.7%)
PRL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 98.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.57%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 57 (1.3%)
BR30 15,494 Increased By 233.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 44,024 Increased By 471.2 (1.08%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 228.9 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares shrug off weak global cues, aided by Reliance

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 11:38am

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Thursday, in contrast to Asian peers which slid on concerns of an escalating Sino-U.S. trade conflict and rising odds of further policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.24% at 19,447.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.24% to 65,604.22, as of 10:35 a.m. IST.

Reliance Industries, the highest weighted stock in the Nifty, rose as much as 2.32% to a seven-month high after a report said that its telecom arm is likely to sign a contract worth $1.7 billion with Nokia to buy 5G network equipment.

The rally continued in broader markets as well, with smallcap and midcap indexes rising 0.5% each to fresh 52-week and record highs, respectively.

Indian shares close flat as auto, consumer stocks offset slide in financials

“Expect Indian equities to consolidate in the third quarter of 2023 after a 11% rally in June quarter,” six analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Wednesday.

They added that strong fundamentals, structural growth appeal and steady earnings made investing in India compelling, but cautioned that the valuations remained expensive.

In contrast to domestic equities, global markets declined after minutes of the June Fed meeting showed that most members expected further policy tightening.

Concerns over U.S.-China trade relations also weighed on sentiment. The U.S. said that it was firmly opposed to the export controls announced by China.

Asian markets edged lower, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index losing 1.75%.

Eight of the 13 major Nifty sectoral indexes advanced, with real estate index rose over 2%. Prestige Estate Projects jumped nearly 4% on entering a joint venture with WS Industries to develop IT parks in Chennai.

Among individual stocks, Tata Power jumped as much as 3.20% to a six-month high after bagging order worth 17.44 billion rupees ($211.6 million).

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares shrug off weak global cues, aided by Reliance

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1% as IMF board meeting nears

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

US envoy calls on Dar, discusses IMF ‘relief’

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

Read more stories