BAFL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.3%)
BIPL 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.26%)
DFML 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
DGKC 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FABL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.59%)
FCCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
FFL 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
HBL 78.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
OGDC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.02%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.08%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.91%)
PPL 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.72%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.52%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 56.6 (1.29%)
BR30 15,494 Increased By 234 (1.53%)
KSE100 44,016 Increased By 463.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 15,725 Increased By 225.4 (1.45%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 276-277 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2023 10:52am

The Pakistani rupee registered some appreciation against the US dollar in early-morning trading, strengthening nearly 0.4% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being traded at 276.35, an increase of Rs1.06.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee sustained losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.71% in the inter-bank market to settle at 277.41.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting on Pakistan has been set for July 12, the lender confirmed to journalists via email on Wednesday night.

The Fund is set to discuss a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan as the previous Extended Fund Facility (EFF) expired on June 30.

On June 30, IMF announced that its staff and Pakistani authorities reached an agreement on policies to be supported by a $3-billion, nine-month SBA.

The IMF programme is crucial for the country facing a balance of payment crisis. Experts say the programme resumption would also pave the way for funding from multilateral and bilateral institutions.

Globally, the US dollar was broadly higher on Thursday, after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting cemented market expectations for a rate hike this month.

Minutes of the Fed’s June meeting released on Wednesday showed that the vast majority of policymakers expect further tightening in U.S. monetary policy, even as they agreed to hold interest rates steady last month.

The dollar index rose 0.04% to 103.38.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, moved little in early Asian trade on Thursday as the prospect of tighter supply with output cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia and a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks were offset by worries over a sluggish demand recovery in China.

This is an intra-day update

Tulukan Mairandi Jul 06, 2023 11:11am
Rupee is basically stable against USD even when IMF gives $3 bn because that isn't the case. Gullible Pakistanis fall for Dar's lies but not the Market. It's just a Standby Agreement that has yet to get board approval. PKR hovering at 315 in open market
