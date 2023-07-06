Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered some appreciation against the US dollar in early-morning trading, strengthening nearly 0.4% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being traded at 276.35, an increase of Rs1.06.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee sustained losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.71% in the inter-bank market to settle at 277.41.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting on Pakistan has been set for July 12, the lender confirmed to journalists via email on Wednesday night.

The Fund is set to discuss a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan as the previous Extended Fund Facility (EFF) expired on June 30.

On June 30, IMF announced that its staff and Pakistani authorities reached an agreement on policies to be supported by a $3-billion, nine-month SBA.

The IMF programme is crucial for the country facing a balance of payment crisis. Experts say the programme resumption would also pave the way for funding from multilateral and bilateral institutions.

Globally, the US dollar was broadly higher on Thursday, after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting cemented market expectations for a rate hike this month.

Minutes of the Fed’s June meeting released on Wednesday showed that the vast majority of policymakers expect further tightening in U.S. monetary policy, even as they agreed to hold interest rates steady last month.

The dollar index rose 0.04% to 103.38.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, moved little in early Asian trade on Thursday as the prospect of tighter supply with output cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia and a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks were offset by worries over a sluggish demand recovery in China.

This is an intra-day update