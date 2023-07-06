BAFL 33.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.58%)
BIPL 18.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
DFML 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
DGKC 55.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.47%)
FABL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.35%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.77%)
HBL 78.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.48%)
HUBC 79.21 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
OGDC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.14%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.08%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.76%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 98.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.72%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,440 Increased By 59 (1.35%)
BR30 15,508 Increased By 247.4 (1.62%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 491 (1.13%)
KSE30 15,738 Increased By 239.1 (1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil dips as China demand fears offset tighter supply outlook

Reuters Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 12:35pm

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Thursday as fears of a sluggish demand recovery in the world’s top crude importer China offset the prospect of tighter supply, with top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia cutting output.

Brent crude futures dipped 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.44 a barrel at 0650 GMT, after settling higher 0.5% the previous day.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4 cents to $71.75 a barrel, after closing 2.9% higher in post-holiday trade on Wednesday to catch up with Brent’s gains earlier in the week.

“Despite calls for supply cuts over past months, oil prices have largely remained locked within a ranging pattern as lingering caution around the demand outlook continues to put a cap on the upside,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Oil prices rise ahead of U.S. holiday demand indicators

“Near-term, a move above the key $80.00 level may be needed to provide some conviction for the bulls,” Yeap added.

Demand concerns lingered over China’s slow economic recovery after the lifting of pandemic restrictions, on top of global macroeconomic headwinds and interest rate hikes by central banks.

Weighing on the demand outlook, China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, a private-sector survey showed on Wednesday, as weakening demand weighed on post-pandemic recovery momentum.

“The upside looks to be limited due to uncertainty over the pace of China’s economic growth and fuel demand recovery,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior economist at Nomura Securities, predicting WTI would remain in a range of $65 to $75 a barrel going forward.

But Saudi Arabia’s supply curb announcement on Monday and expectations for a possible further reduction, along with a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks, provided some support to sentiment, Okoshi said.

US crude stocks fell by about 4.4 million barrels in the week ended June 30, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Analysts had expected a drop in crude inventories of about 1 million barrels in a Reuters poll.

Government data on US inventories is due at 11:00 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that Russia-Saudi oil cooperation is still going strong as part of the OPEC+ alliance, which will do “whatever necessary” to support the market.

Oil prices Brent crude crude oil imports Brent crude oil crude oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Oil dips as China demand fears offset tighter supply outlook

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1% as IMF board meeting nears

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

US envoy calls on Dar, discusses IMF ‘relief’

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

Read more stories