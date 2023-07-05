BAFL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
BIPL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.91%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
DGKC 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
FABL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.13%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.28%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.77%)
OGDC 84.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
PAEL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.44%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.96%)
PPL 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.2%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.59%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.31 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.03%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.83%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.48%)
UNITY 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 19.3 (0.44%)
BR30 15,289 Increased By 56.9 (0.37%)
KSE100 43,589 Increased By 32.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,524 Increased By 25.1 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Urban flooding: Lahore battered by 272mm of rain

  • Met Office says showers are expected to continue intermittently in Lahore for next 24 hours
BR Web Desk Published July 5, 2023 Updated July 5, 2023 02:26pm

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday that “record-breaking” 272 millimetres of rain was seen in Lahore over nine hours.

In a tweet, he said that the heavy rains caused urban flooding.

’’All Cabinet members and Administration are in field to clear the water.

I am also monitoring the situation in field and getting updates from all over Lahore continuously.’’

The caretaker CM had earlier toured different parts of Lahore and monitored the process of draining the water.

Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) said Lakhsmi Chowk area received 259mm of rain, Nishter Town 258mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 251mm, Johar Town 250mm, Qurtaba Chowk 241mm, Tajpura 238mm, Pana Wala Talab 222mm and Iqbal Town 221mm.

The Met Office has said the rain is expected to continue intermittently in Lahore for the next 24 hours.

It said this was due to the infiltration of moist currents from the Arabian Sea into the upper regions of the country.

“Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, T T Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan districts,” the Met Office said.

On Sunday, the Met Office had said monsoon rains were predicted in the country from 3 to 8 July.

“Moist currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country and a westerly wave is also likely to enter in the upper parts of the country on 03rdJuly(evening/night),” it had said on Twitter.

lahore rain

Comments

1000 characters

Urban flooding: Lahore battered by 272mm of rain

Intra-day update: Positive sentiment at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

US apprised of IMF’s $3bn Stand-By Arrangement for Pakistan

10 years of CPEC: PM Shehbaz says project has transformed country’s economic landscape

OBS Group gearing up to acquire Bayer Pakistan assets for Rs7bn: report

Imported fuel for power generation: Nepra blames forex scarcity for load-shedding

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Pakistan’s PARCO issues fuel oil sales tender for July

Read more stories